WATCH LIVE: Customary Marriages Bill panel discussion

The committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs hosts a virtual panel discussion on the Recognition of Customary Marriages Bill which provides for the equal treatment of women in pre-Act monogamous and polygamous customary marriages. Facilitated by chairperson Kedibone Diale, the discussion will provide legal, socioeconomic, cultural, legislative and human rights perspectives from various subject experts.
Customary Marriages Bill panel discussion
