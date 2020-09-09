Subscribe
Subscribe

M&G Sponsored Webinar – Report

WATCH LIVE: Customary Marriages Bill panel discussion

0

See upcoming and past events at M&G Live

The committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs hosts a virtual panel discussion on the Recognition of Customary Marriages Bill which provides for the equal treatment of women in pre-Act monogamous and polygamous customary marriages. Facilitated by chairperson Kedibone Diale, the discussion will provide legal, socioeconomic, cultural, legislative and human rights perspectives from various subject experts.

About Mail & Guardian Partner Webinars

The Mail & Guardian produces regular online events in association with carefully selected commercial partners. These events reach hundreds of participants (more than 7 000 in July alone).

We work closely with our partners to ensure all events meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers. If you would like to find out more, please see our M&G Webinars page.


Related stories

Coronavirus

Dlamini-Zuma seeks to appeal the judgment that set aside lockdown regulations

Franny Rabkin -
Reyno de Beer had ‘raised an attack … on unidentified regulations, on undisclosed grounds and for unknown reasons’
Read more
Coronavirus

READ IT IN FULL: Final amended lockdown rules

Staff Reporter -
Read the amended national lockdown regulations
Read more
National

Rules for lockdown: Stay put!

Franny Rabkin -
The lockdown regulations provide for strong curtailment of people’s movements, but many details of their implementation are still to come
Read more
Advertising

Today's top stories

Eusebius McKaiser: Arguments to challenge your inner racist

These three common responses to racism must be deconstructed until something ... clicks
Eusebius Mckaiser -
Read more

Controls on remittances risk driving financial flows to Somalia underground

The regulations aim to prevent money laundering and financing terror organisations, but implementing them is proving to be difficult
global initiative against transnational organised crime -
Read more

‘Wrong side of history’: Caster Semenya’s CAS appeal shot down

South Africa’s star Olympic athlete may well have run out of legal options after latest loss in Swiss tribunal
Luke Feltham -
Read more

The pencil test still colours the rainbow nation illusion

This latest racist hair fiasco is just one more thing that all the darkies in me are tired of defending and explaining
paballo chauke -
Read more

Colin Coleman: Beyond the ‘two-speed’ society

A 10-point plan for streamlining South Africa’s economy
colin coleman -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now