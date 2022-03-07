Subscribe

Internships: Call for applications

The Mail & Guardian is pleased to invite young journalists to apply for one of five paid editorial internships in its Johannesburg newsroom, running from April 2022 to March 2023. 

While each successful candidate will receive a general grounding in digital newsroom processes and editorial production skills, interns will be assigned to one of the following areas:

  • Online, multimedia and social media, Arts, Climate and General News 

This programme will not be limited to journalism graduates and those working in the field for a year. Other appropriate fields of study may include, but are not limited to, languages and the liberal arts, graphic design, sound and video production, and website development.

It is in the M&G’s interest to seek out and nurture passion and potential, and to give those who hope to pursue a career in journalism and the media industry a solid foundation in the fundamentals of the craft. In so doing we hope to ensure the continuation of quality journalism at both the M&G and the wider industry.

The internship runs for one year from April 2022 to the end of March 2023. The interns will be based in Johannesburg.

Please submit a detailed CV and a letter of motivation as well as any examples of published work (do not enclose originals) to [email protected] by no later than 18 March 2022.

M&G newsroom

