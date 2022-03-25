Account

Top Six

Nominations for the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans 2022

0

It’s that time again. If you have not yet nominated a colleague, friend, yourself or a worthy youth-led project, now you can. Submissions for nominations have been extended from 1 April 2022 until 10 April 2022 at 11pm.

This year the Mail & Guardian celebrates the 16th anniversary of its signature project, the 200 Young South Africans, a flagship supplement that has developed into a brand of its own, showcasing exceptional young South Africans who grow into leaders in their fields. 

The Mail & Guardian is searching for South African trailblazers aged 18 to 35 who create and leave a memorable mark in the country and the world. In the 2021 cohort, we featured Dr Mutshidzi Abigail Mulondo, a trailblazer in the public health education sector. Mutshidzi has been accepted into the prestigious 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship and will be hosted at a leadership institute of Appalachian State University in North Carolina.

You are invited to nominate a youth leader and share their success story with us. Nominate your winning youth/leader by completing this nomination form:  https://200youngsouthafricans.co.za/nominate/

This year’s 200 Young South Africans will be announced on Thursday 30 June 2022 at an elegant gala event, which can be viewed on the 200 Young South Africans microsite. The 200 Young South Africans print supplement will be published on 1 July 2022.

For advertising and sponsorship please contact: Mahlodi Makate: [email protected] or Chrystal Dryding: [email protected]
Queries can be emailed to [email protected]

Are you enjoying your Mail & Guardian subscription? Give us your feedback here.

Editorial

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Article

Nominations for the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans...

If you have not yet nominated a colleague, friend, yourself or a worthy youth-led project, now you can.
Editorial
National

Why new laws on violence against women are doomed to...

M&G PREMIUM

More legislation will not protect women when the police cannot, researchers say, following the proclamation of amendments to gender-based violence laws
emsie ferreira
National

Zuma faces having his pension attached as state moves to...

The former president faces summons after he failed to heed a letter of demand for R18-million in legal fees that the supreme court ordered him to repay to the state
emsie ferreira
National

Energy, steel investments praised as Ramaphosa announces R1.14-trillion in pledges

The president said the country has reached 95% of its five-year R1.2-trillion target by 2023
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×