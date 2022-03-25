Nominations for the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans 2022

It’s that time again. If you have not yet nominated a colleague, friend, yourself or a worthy youth-led project, now you can. Submissions for nominations have been extended from 1 April 2022 until 10 April 2022 at 11pm.

This year the Mail & Guardian celebrates the 16th anniversary of its signature project, the 200 Young South Africans, a flagship supplement that has developed into a brand of its own, showcasing exceptional young South Africans who grow into leaders in their fields.

The Mail & Guardian is searching for South African trailblazers aged 18 to 35 who create and leave a memorable mark in the country and the world. In the 2021 cohort, we featured Dr Mutshidzi Abigail Mulondo, a trailblazer in the public health education sector. Mutshidzi has been accepted into the prestigious 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship and will be hosted at a leadership institute of Appalachian State University in North Carolina.

You are invited to nominate a youth leader and share their success story with us. Nominate your winning youth/leader by completing this nomination form: https://200youngsouthafricans.co.za/nominate/

This year’s 200 Young South Africans will be announced on Thursday 30 June 2022 at an elegant gala event, which can be viewed on the 200 Young South Africans microsite. The 200 Young South Africans print supplement will be published on 1 July 2022.

For advertising and sponsorship please contact: Mahlodi Makate: [email protected] or Chrystal Dryding: [email protected]

Queries can be emailed to [email protected]