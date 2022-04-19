How high rental deposits have hamstrung SA’s property market

Thato* is very much the centre of her mother’s discussions with her friends. Her mother scarcely misses an opportunity to share her child’s achievements with her church cell group. Thato is one of the many thousands of graduates who made the long trek from rural and peri-urban towns to the big city and successfully navigated the post-apartheid higher education system. Thato, like others, is now the pride and joy of her parents.

Burdened with student debt, she left campus and landed her first job. She was then confronted by a harsh spatial reality — home is too far from the workplace. She needed to either find a place to live that was near the office or face the prospect of spending a larger portion of her monthly pay and time on commuting.