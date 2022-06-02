M&G is hiring: Climate & Environment Editor

The M&G is looking for a dynamic, climate and environment editor to lead the coverage of this vital specialist area.

The successful candidate must be versatile in writing and editing and have covered environmental issues. The candidate should have a keen interest in policy, trends and investigations in the environment, just transition and renewables space, as well as in expanding the climate and environment team, its coverage and audience.

Responsibilities

Coordinating online and print publishing cycle and managing the content of the climate and environment team;

Create, produce and manage high-quality content on the M&G’s various platforms;

Be an authority on the environment, climate and renewable energy and communicate it effectively in print, online and podcast platforms;

Regularly check and track content;

Proofread and edit material;

Set publication standards and establish goals and expectations;

Manage the content of this section to support subscription growth and increase reader engagement;

Collaborate with the production team for the newspaper and online in design, pictures and sub-editing to enhance the stories and packages produced;

Determine and track KPIs for the section;

Track and analyse website traffic for the section; and

Produce and present reports on the growth trajectory of the section.

Skills and experience

A degree or equivalent in journalism or a related relevant field;

At least seven years’ experience as a reporter and/or news editor at a newspaper and/or online news service;

Experience in leading a team in the environment and science space;

Strong contacts and a proven ability to bring in exclusive stories;

Create and drive audience growth and engagement;

The ability to work collaboratively; and

Excellent communication skills.

Closing date: 15 June 2022

The appointment will be done in line with the M&G Media Ltd Employment Equity Policy. This is a full-time permanent position based at the M&G’s offices in Milpark, Johannesburg, but may work from home.

The salary will be commensurate with experience.

Candidates are invited to apply by clicking on this link: https://forms.gle/YRzKoELbMM3u6FWu5

Mid-Level Climate Reporter

The M&G is looking for a mid-level to senior climate/business reporter in the renewable energy, just transitions, coal, mining and financing field.

The candidate must be passionate about this sector and have a keen eye on policy developments, shifts in transnational mitigation strategies and financial models. The candidate will work with a team to continue the growth of the M&G work in reporting on the environment and climate change.

The candidate must be able to pitch, research and write hard news and feature stories and present the issues in a clear and simple way.

Responsibilities

Keep abreast of developments in the beat to ensure that the M&G leads the coverage on renewable energy, just transitions, coal, mining and financing;

Contribute breaking, hard and feature stories to all M&G platforms;

From time to time contribute to investigative stories;

Initiate and manage a short, medium and long-term diary in consultation with the section editor; and

Participate in creating and producing multiplatform content, including special editions, newsletters, podcasts and training sessions.

Skills and Experience

At least a degree or equivalent in journalism or a related relevant field, or a specialist qualification in journalism from a recognised tertiary institution;

At least three years of experience as a reporter;

Excellent understanding of local, regional and global environmental issues;

A brimful contact book;

Excellent writing skills;

Strong interpersonal and communication skills;

Strong analytical and conceptual thinking skills; and

A valid driver’s licence.

Closing date: 15 June 2022

The appointment will be done in line with the M&G Media Ltd Employment Equity Policy. This is a full-time permanent position based at the M&G’s offices in Milpark, Johannesburg, but may work from home.

The salary will be commensurate with experience.

Candidates are invited to apply by clicking on this link: https://forms.gle/YRzKoELbMM3u6FWu5