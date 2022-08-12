An industry first solution from Cell C

Load-shedding has become something we have to live with for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, during load-shedding, customers have limited network access which may result in them not being able to connect or consume their content.

Cell C understands the frustration customers experience when load-shedding as this results in the loss of network connectivity for hours as well as not getting the benefit of ones’ data, which expires even when it has not been depleted.

Cell C has introduced an industry-first solution to help its customers claim some of the data they may have lost during load-shedding. Cell C customers can choose when to claim their free data at a time that is convenient to them.

The free data includes social or streaming data that can be claimed within three days from date of purchase of a Cell C data bundle*. The free bundles can be claimed 24/7 even when load-shedding is suspended.

“At Cell C, we are always looking for solutions to help address current and new challenges that our customers face. Load-shedding has been one of those challenges which South Africans have learned to adapt to. We have developed an industry-first that gives our customers the peace of mind that even when their service is interrupted, they can reconnect at no additional cost. This will go a long way to support our already constrained customers — especially those who purchase daily validity data bundles. We will continue to look for innovative solutions to change the world of our customers,” said Douglas Craigie-Stevenson, Cell C Chief Executive Officer.

*Cell C load-shedding offers are free to customers who make purchases from 150MB across qualifying bundles and can be claimed on *147#; these are not available for purchase and are available to prepaid customers only.

Cell C load-shedding promotional Video Streaming offers (free to the customer who makes purchases from 150MB):

Value Validity 100MB Mid-night 350MB Mid-night 500MB Mid-night 100MB 2 days 200MB 2 days 500MB 2 days 1GB 2 days

The new promotional Video Streaming offers will be exclusively available for provisioning through the USSD channel, initiated by participating customers and are not available for purchase. The new promotional Video Streaming offers are available to prepaid customers only.

Cell C load-shedding promotional Social offers (free to the customer who makes purchases from 150MB):

Value Validity 100MB Mid-night 350MB Mid-night 500MB Mid-night 100MB 2 days 200MB 2 days 500MB 2 days 1GB 2 days

The new promotional Social offers will be exclusively available for provisioning through the USSD channel, initiated by participating customers, and are not available for purchase. The new promotional Social offers are available to prepaid customers only.