Democratic Alliance moves motion for ad hoc committee to probe Eskom corruption

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday moved a motion calling on the National Assembly to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate corruption in Eskom and the alleged existence of politically-connected cartels looting the utility, as alluded to by former chief executive Andre de Ruyter.

In the motion, DA leader John Steenhuisen asks that the assembly note that De Ruyter alleged the government was not only aware of entrenched corruption at Eskom “but that it actively contributed to the collapse of the utility by allegedly participating in and turning a blind eye to the extensive looting”.

The motion further places on record that De Ruyter alleged that “he on at least one occasion pointed out to a serving member of cabinet that a high-level politician described as a sitting member of parliament was intricately involved”.