Travellers, primarily migrant workers, wait in line at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 22, 2023, to board a plane for Dubai. (Photo by Marc Fernandes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Register Now & get your free account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

subscription offers

African countries’ selective immigration policies hamper pan-Africanist visions of an integrated, confederated and amalgamated continent