The IRP 2023, released last year by the Department of Mineral Resources & Energy for public comment, projected ongoing load-shedding until 2027, with no expected improvement in Eskom's coal-fired plant performance. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images

This content is restricted to subscribers only.

Join the M&G Community

Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber-only events

- the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber?

Login here.

The energy crisis has worsened SA's existing economic challenges, prompting ratings agencies, the IMF and SARB to flag load-shedding as a significant barrier to recovery