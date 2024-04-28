Careers & Tenders
/ 28 April 2024

Follow the M&G WhatsApp channel

Follow the M&G Whatsapp channel for everything you love about the M&G

Stay connected with the Mail & Guardian through our WhatsApp channel for direct access to essential news, video, audio, in-depth analyses, compelling graphics, exclusive event coverage and engage in polls —everything you value about the M&G.

By following, you’ll receive updates that matter most, delivered straight to your mobile device. This service extends our commitment to high-quality journalism, providing a convenient and engaging way for you to interact with our content.

Follow our Whatsapp channel here

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE:

  • First, ensure you have updated to the most recent version of WhatsApp
  • Launch WhatsApp and check for a new ‘Updates’ tab. Simply click on it.
  • Select ‘Find Channel.’ Search for ‘Mail & Guardian’
  • Once found, tap the ‘Follow’ button

