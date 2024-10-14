Africa mourns visionary leader Tito Mboweni, champion of integrity and governance reform

Tito Mboweni during a news conference on the closing day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2020. (Gem Atkinson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The African continent has lost one of its most dynamic and visionary leaders.

Tito Mboweni, former minister of finance and the first black governor of the South African Reserve Bank, died at the age of 65. His death leaves a profound void, not only in South Africa but across Africa, where his ideas on economic integrity, post-liberation governance and intergenerational leadership will continue to inspire future generations.

I had the honour of meeting Tito in 2023 when I was head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Rwanda. We discussed the problems facing liberation movements and governance across Africa. His reflections on the balance between ideals, accountability, and pragmatic leadership struck me as both timely and essential for shaping a sustainable African future.

We recently invited Tito to join our UNDP South Africa advisory board, and in his characteristic humility, he graciously accepted. His death, just as we were preparing to convene, is a profound loss, not just to us but to the cause of African renewal.

Tito’s story is one of transformation, intellect and service. At the age of 21, he left South Africa, joining the ANC in exile in Lesotho.

It was a time of ideological militancy, with many young activists eager to fight for liberation. But Tito was among those redirected toward education, following the ANC’s strategic vision of preparing youth to govern once the struggle was over.

This approach reflected not a rejection of militant resistance — because such resistance was both necessary and guided by ideology — but an investment in the future, ensuring the next generation would be ready to lead.

His career would span several transformative roles, from serving as South Africa’s first post-apartheid labour minister to leading the Reserve Bank for a decade.

These roles demonstrated Tito’s ability to combine bold ideas with practical solutions. His life embodied the belief that the supremacy of ideas — grounded in justice, integrity and purpose — must be balanced with action to achieve meaningful progress.

Throughout his career, Tito championed intergenerational leadership. He often highlighted the importance of involving young people in governance structures alongside experienced leaders.

In his view, the energy and innovation of younger generations, working in tandem with the wisdom of seasoned leaders, were critical for building sustainable governance.

His advocacy for transparent leadership remained unwavering — he stressed that “smaller elements of corruption” must be swiftly addressed to sustain public trust and renew political institutions.

Tito was candid about the complexities post-liberation movements face, including the corrupting influence of power.

He acknowledged that some political actors blur the lines between business and governance, and he called for these entanglements to be confronted.

But he firmly rejected the narrative that liberation movements are inherently entitled, emphasising that while some individuals may misuse their positions, these movements remain critical vehicles for transformation.

Tito’s thoughts on governance extended beyond national borders. He believed deeply in the potential of a strong and effective African Union, seeing it as essential to advancing the continent’s interests globally.

His vision of pan-African solidarity extended to the diaspora, urging Africans abroad to stay connected to the continent’s progress. “A stronger African Union,” he often said, “is better for Africa.”

As we reflect on Tito Mboweni’s legacy, we are reminded that the journey of liberation is ongoing. Political freedom is only the beginning — what follows must be the pursuit of inclusive governance, sustainable economic growth, and integrity in leadership.

His commitment to the transformation of Africa — a future built on justice, accountability, and prosperity — serves as both a blueprint and a call to action.

In gratitude for his life, we must continue the work Tito championed. As he would have wanted, we carry the torch forward — building an Africa where ideas are supreme, power is wielded with integrity, and every generation is empowered to shape the future.

Rest in peace, Tito Mboweni. Your journey may have ended, but your legacy is just beginning.

Maxwell Gomera is the resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in South Africa, and director of the Africa Sustainable Finance Hub. He is a senior fellow of the Aspen Global Innovators.