Gambling Industry in South Africa on the Rise: Online Sports Betting Takes the Lead

The popularity of gambling in South Africa continues to grow steadily, as evidenced by statistical data from the 2023/2024 period. Sports betting at bookmakers is the most popular segment, with the majority of bets placed online, although land-based establishments also retain a significant share. In comparison, revenue from casinos, LPMs (Limited Payout Machines), and bingo appears more modest.

The gross revenue of the gambling industry in 2023/24 reached 59.3 billion ZAR (equivalent to $3.37 billion), marking a record high. These figures account only for platforms regulated by the National Gambling Board (NGB). Additionally, internationally licensed companies are popular among local players.

Financial Overview

Compared to the previous reporting period, gross gambling revenue increased by 25.7%. In 2022/23, it totalled 47.12 billion ZAR (based on data from the official NGB report). Sports betting accounted for 60.5% of the total revenue, with 28.97 billion ZAR (49%) generated by online bookmakers. Given that online betting is legal only in select provinces (Limpopo, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, and North West), this growth is particularly remarkable.

Land-based bookmakers also showed improved performance, generating 6.94 billion ZAR, which equals 11.7% of total market revenue. Other gambling sectors experienced more modest growth:

Casinos collected 17.36 billion ZAR, a mere 0.1% increase from the previous year.

LPMs saw a decline of 1.9%, totaling 4.15 billion ZAR.

Bingo increased by 2.4%, reaching 1.89 billion ZAR.

Player spending also surged by 40.2%, reaching 1.14 trillion ZAR in 2023/24 compared to 815.11 billion ZAR in the previous year. Sports betting dominated, accounting for 761.26 billion ZAR or 66.6% of the total expenditure. Casinos followed with 26% (297.42 billion ZAR), while LPMs and Bingo contributed 4.7% (53.74 billion ZAR) and 2.6% (30.27 billion ZAR), respectively. The top revenue-generating provinces were the Western Cape, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga.

How the Gambling Market Operates in South Africa

The National Gambling Board (NGB) serves as the primary regulator of South Africa’s gambling industry, overseeing the following sectors:

Betting (including horse racing totalizators)

Casinos

Bingo

LPMs

Each province has its own Gambling Board. Online bookmakers require a single national license valid in permitted regions, while land-based establishments must obtain separate licenses that are only valid within specific provinces. Each region also sets its own tax rates.

Players opting for internationally licensed platforms gain access to online casinos, which are officially restricted within South Africa, where only land-based clubs are legal. While accessing online gambling sites is technically prohibited, enforcement remains limited. Deciding to play on such platforms is a personal choice, but opting for legally regulated options is always safer.

Betting

This category includes sports betting and horse racing totalizators. The National Gambling Board (NGB) acts as a coordinator between provincial licensing authorities, developing regulations, standards, and guidelines for market participants. Bookmakers are the only category of gambling operators in South Africa legally permitted to serve customers online.

Licensed bookmakers are present in every province, and their number has steadily increased in recent years. As of 2024, 349 companies have obtained official approval. The total number of operational totalizators reached 366, which is 67 more than in 2023. The provinces of Western Cape, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng lead in tax revenue collection.

Casino

While online sports betting is legally permitted, casino enthusiasts in South Africa must visit land-based venues as online casino gaming is officially unavailable. As of 2024, the country hosts 37 licensed casinos, most of which are owned by Holdings/Hosken Consolidated Investments, Sun International, and Peermont Resorts.

The minimal 0.1% growth in gross revenue for 2023/24 compared to the previous period does not necessarily reflect declining casino popularity. It is more likely due to a significant portion of players transitioning to online platforms, where they can play at any time, with minimal stakes and no dress codes, despite the absence of legal status. Among land-based casinos, residents of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape are the most active visitors.

LPM and Bingo

Limited Payout Machines (LPM) are gaming machines with restricted stakes and prize amounts. There are three categories of participants in this sector:

Route Operators/Independent Operators: Companies licensed to operate LPMs nationwide.

Site Operators: Public venues such as cafes, hotels, and pubs.

NCEMs: A centralized system for monitoring and evaluation.

Currently, there are over 15,800 LPMs operating across the country. The highest revenue from LPMs is generated in Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng.

Bingo is a game where players aim to fill their cards with numbers or symbols announced by the caller. Traditional formats are now rare, having been almost entirely replaced by Electronic Bingo Terminals (EBT). However, there are still about 70 bingo halls for fans of classic gameplay, while the number of EBTs has exceeded 12,460. The provinces of Gauteng, Northern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal are the top earners in the bingo sector.

For more information about South Africa’s gambling industry, visit the official website of its main regulator NGB.

While gambling can be an enjoyable activity, it’s important to remember that playing for money requires a responsible approach. Always manage your enthusiasm and stick to a reasonable budget.