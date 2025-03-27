Article / 27 March 2025 Star witness continues to unravel on the stand in Joslin Smith trial By Des Erasmus Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp Lourentia "Rens" Lombaard, the accused-turned-state-witness. Lourentia Lombaard irks the judge with her ‘assumptions’, while Kelly Smith is again portrayed as a callous mother This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: article, Boeta Appollis, Captain Wesley Lombard, child kidnapping South Africa, Child Trafficking, courtroom drama, Joshlin Smith, Joshlin Smith latest, Joshlin Smith latest news, Joslin Smith, Joslin Smith latest, Joslin Smith latest news, judge Nathan Erasmus, Kelly Smith, kidnapping trial, Lourentia Lombaard, mandrax use, missing child, Organised Crime Unit, Police Investigation, saldanha bay, Section 204 witness, South Africa true crime, Steveno van Rhyn, tik abuse, Western Cape High Court, Where is Joshlin Smith, Where is Joslin Smith, witness testimony