Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2025: Driving bold transformation through partnerships

The 2025 Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference set out to do more than talk about transformation — it aimed to forge partnerships that can shape South Africa’s future. Held at the Sandton Convention Centre on 31 July and 1 August, the gathering drew government officials, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and civil society under the theme “Empowerment Through Bold Transformation.”

Nedbank’s Executive Head of Transformation and Strategy, Kershini Govender, said the true value of the conference lies in the connections made. “Every year, we see collaborations being born in these rooms. It’s not just about talking transformation, it’s about enabling it,” she noted. With South Africa taking up the G20 presidency, she added, the call for inclusion and growth could not be more urgent.

Over two days, delegates engaged in panel discussions, workshops, and fireside chats that tackled some of the country’s toughest issues. Topics included the future of B-BBEE, turning education into jobs for young people, expanding financial inclusion, advancing women’s leadership, disability inclusion, and unlocking opportunities for shared growth across Africa.

Nedbank COO Mfundo Nkuhlu opened the event with a clear message: transformation is central to South Africa’s economic recovery. He stressed that building an innovative, inclusive economy is the only way forward — a sentiment echoed by many speakers throughout the programme.

The line-up reflected the diversity of voices needed for real change. Ministers Nomakhosazana Meth and Sindisiwe Chikunga shared the stage with business leaders and policy makers. Figures such as Dr. Sibongile Moyo, Yavi Madurai, Mmamoloko Kubayi, Mathews Phosa and Cas Coovadia weighed in on how to build a fairer, more inclusive economy. The conference was steered by broadcaster Leanne Manas, who kept discussions focused and dynamic.

One of the most thought-provoking sessions came from Khosi Mampa, Finance Executive at Nedbank Private Wealth. She challenged delegates to consider how wealth could be used as a lever for systemic change, from funding education to enabling entrepreneurship. “Wealth can unlock real opportunity, from the classroom to the boardroom,” she said. Mampa pointed to examples of clients supporting bursaries for first-generation students, backing township entrepreneurs, and establishing hubs for small businesses. Used with purpose, she argued, wealth can shift the economic landscape while building sustainable growth.

Sponsors and partners also added weight to the event. Nedbank led as platinum partner, with Sanlam, BP South Africa, SALGA, and EWSETA among the key backers. The showcase counters featured organisations such as the Youth Employment Service (YES) and small businesses like Hloba Clothing, offering practical examples of empowerment in action. Their presence reminded delegates that transformation is not only about high-level policy but also about creating opportunities on the ground.

What set this year’s conference apart was its emphasis on action. Networking proved just as important as the speeches: small businesses met mentors and investors, corporates connected with potential suppliers, and civil society groups built bridges with policymakers. Several new initiatives were announced during the two days, underscoring the point that empowerment must translate into tangible programmes.

For Govender, this is the real measure of success. The conference, she said, is not about applause in the room but about projects that endure afterwards. “The conversations here must translate into change on the ground. That is the real measure of empowerment,” she emphasised.

The atmosphere throughout reflected both urgency and hope. South Africa continues to grapple with unemployment, inequality, and sluggish growth, but many speakers stressed that empowerment offers a path out of crisis — provided it moves faster and deeper. Including women, youth, entrepreneurs, and people with disabilities in the economy was described as essential for unlocking the country’s full potential.

Delegates left with a clear message: the time for talk is over, and the focus now must be on follow-through. Organisers pledged to track the partnerships formed and extend the platform’s reach through regional forums and online engagements.

For many, the 2025 Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference demonstrated what is possible when different sectors unite behind a shared goal. It reinforced that empowerment is both a moral duty and an economic necessity. As South Africa looks ahead, the partnerships and strategies shaped in Sandton could lay the foundation for a more inclusive future.