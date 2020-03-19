Subscribe
Business

CCMA closes doors to Covid-19

Reprieve: Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi has offered assistance to companies in distress. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has closed its doors amid fears about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the statutory body mandated to deal with workplace disputes released an urgent directive postponing all matters set down to be heard between March 18 and April 14.

“No persons will be allowed to walk into any of the CCMA offices for the purposes of enquiries and serving/delivering any processes or documents,” the directive reads. 

“The CCMA will only accept referrals received through other non-contact methods such as email or fax, as contained in rule seven of the CCMA Rules. Users are encouraged to use these alternative methods of serving.”

The CCMA directive comes in the wake of the decision by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to confine the number of people attending court hearings so as to comply with the limit on gatherings, prescribed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The courts will otherwise run as usual and “people will be represented”, Mogoeng said.

The CCMA directive limits all dispute resolution to follow non-contact procedures. This means that pre-conciliations will continue because they are conducted over telephone and conciliations may be conducted telephonically if “agreed to by Parties, [the] CCMA and [the] commissioner. “Commissioners may attempt to resolve disputes using telephonic or online methods prescribed and approved by the CCMA.”

covid-19 in sa

But, in “large-scale dismissals processes … inquiry by arbitrator processes … and identified matters of public interest, the CCMA may approve that these matters be set down in venues other than the CCMA offices, subject to … strict conditions”.

The CCMA’s decision also comes amid concerns about the rights of workers during the outbreak.

A number of trade unions have raised alarm bells about the threat Covid-19 poses to workers, many of whom are on the frontline of containing the outbreak. 

On Monday, a special executive committee meeting of the National Economic Development and Labour Council resolved workplaces will need to adapt in different ways to respond to the pandemic.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the department of employment and labour said it has developed a “Covid-19 guideline”, which focuses on the need for employers to implement a number of measures to protect workers in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Later on Tuesday, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi issued a statement offering assistance to companies in distress.

The minister announced that “a period of reprieve will be considered in order for companies not to contribute to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and that the fund’s Temporary Employer Relief Scheme will be used to ensure that workers are not laid off.

“In instances where companies decide to close for a short period as a precautionary measure, the short-term UIF benefit will kick in. If a company contemplates a short- term shut down, they are required to inform the Unemployment Insurance Fund. Our team will visit these companies to provide assistance with the processing of the claims,” Nxesi said.

Nxesi added that in instances where a worker has to be self-quarantined for 14 days, “such a leave will be recognised as a special leave which will be fully paid on condition that the reason for the quarantine meets the requirements and that the employee can apply for UIF benefits”.

The minister also urged employers to conduct a health and safety risk assessment in consultation with the workers, “whilst ensuring that measures are put in place to ensure a healthy workplace for the workers as required by law”.

Employers are required to provide necessary protective equipment and put in place systems to deal with the outbreak, he said.

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Recommended

Sport

Tips to keep you entertained in weekends of no sport

& -
Here are four things you can do while your favorite team is in quarantine
Read more
Business

South Africa, you really don’t need to stockpile groceries

-
Experts emphasise that South Africa is a net exporter and there is enough food for us all
Read more
National

Coronavirus uncertainty affects asylum seekers

-
Some refugee reception offices in South Africa have stopped accepting new asylum applications as the government enforces stricter measures to deal with the Covid-19 crisis
Read more
Analysis

Coronavirus: What lies ahead?

-
The coronavirus pandemic places moral, economic, and political questions before us. Only two answers remain: socialism or barbarism
Read more
Article

LIVESTREAM: Ramaphosa meets religious leaders over Covid-19 response

-
The president meets with religious leaders in a bid to get them on board to join the fight against coronavirus
Read more
Africa

Zimbabwe’s collapsing economy trumps coronavirus concerns

-
For now, residents of Harare have more immediate worries
Read more
Analysis

Richard Calland: Covid-19 can have positive outcomes

-
Democracy and social welfare may get a boost and blind capitalism may see that it’s unsustainable
Read more
Friday

Kintu, a refusal to ‘write back’

-
Time of the Writer is cancelled. Instead of hearing Jennifer Makumbi speak, we read her first novel
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

No impeachment tribunal for Hlophe or Goliath — yet

Judicial Conduct Committee decides on a different type of investigation into the gross misconduct complaints between the Western Cape judge president and his deputy
-
Read more
National

LIVE: Our guide to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa

There are still no reported cases of death resulting from Covid-19 in the country and no local transmissions
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

SAB Zenzele special AGM rescheduled to March 25 2020

-
New voting arrangements are being made to safeguard the health of shareholders
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data launches Saturday School in PE

-
The Gauteng Saturday School has produced a number of success stories
Read more
Special Reports

Smart investing to beat longevity risk

-
Investors come to a balanced fund because they want growth
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data will be a monolithic company

-
The longest-standing ICT brand on the continent and South Africa is restructuring
Read more
Special Reports

Inclusivity through innovation

-
Special Annual Theme Award: Materials for inclusive economic development
Read more
Special Reports

Ray of hope for Limpopo as Sopa reveals grand plans for jobs

-
Special Economic Zones will empower thousands in the Limpopo province
Read more
Special Reports

The workplace today through the lens of augmented humanity

-
There is huge generational diversity in the workplace today
Read more
Special Reports

Chief executives take up the wheelchair campaign in March

-
The campaign helps to raise awareness of the difficulties people in wheelchairs face on a daily basis
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.