Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

Cosatu proposes interventions to tackle Covid-19 procurement graft

Trade union federation Cosatu estimates that between R1-billion and R2-billion has been irregularly spent to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) since the start of the pandemic.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Trade union federation Cosatu estimates that between R1-billion and R2-billion has been irregularly spent to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) since the start of the pandemic. 

In a report submitted to the portfolio committee on Wednesday, Cosatu said middlemen were overcharging the government by up to 300% for Covid-19 supplies. 

In one instance, local factories that comply with labour laws and other regulations could produce cloth masks worth R10 to R16, depending on quality. The middlemen procures illegally or internationally sourced cloth masks, which are often cheaper to produce. The middlemen would then charge the government R20 to R25 for the masks, leaving the local factories scrambling for revenue. 

“The state could have saved billions of rands by buying directly from factories, but factories — including many black-owned factories — are not winning the bids from the government,” the report reads. 

As part of its recommendations submitted to the committee, Cosatu said all politically exposed people should be banned from doing business with the government. 


It also proposed that political office bearers whose departments are implicated in graft and wasteful expenditure should be removed. 

Other proposed interventions include establishing “rapid response courts” to deal with corruption. These would be based on the courts that were established during the 2010 World Cup to deal with crime. 

Thando Maeko is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Thando Maeko
Thando Maeko is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

Coronavirus

ANC still at odds over how to tackle leaders facing serious graft allegations

Paddy Harper & Thanduxolo Jika & Mail Guardian Correspondent -
The ANC’s top six has been mandated to work closely with its integrity committee to tackle claims of corruption against senior party members
Read more
Coronavirus

The PPE scandal that the Treasury hasn’t touched

Sabelo Skiti & Thanduxolo Jika & Sarah Smit -
Many government officials have been talking tough about dealing with rampant corruption in PPE procurement but the majority won't even release names of who has benefited from the R10-billion spend
Read more
Opinion

The ANC is selling false hope, but no one’s buying

khaya sithole -
The disciplinary paralysis in the ANC makes dealing with graft an ambitious exercise in futility
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 pandemic highlights challenges of online teaching and learning

Francois Cleophas -
The obvious hurdle is how to deal with economic inequalities among students, while other difficulties are communication without the physical aspects and how to build trust.
Read more
Coronavirus

Treasury presents Covid-19 corruption action plan

thando maeko & Sarah Smit -
Reports of corruption, over-pricing and the delivery of sub-standard PPE have become the norm over the past five months as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Opinion

Corruption hampers the development of South Africa’s youth

naledi ngqambela -
The economy as a whole will benefit from investment in young entrepreneurs
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

The PPE scandal that the Treasury hasn’t touched

Many government officials have been talking tough about dealing with rampant corruption in PPE procurement but the majority won't even release names of who has benefited from the R10-billion spend
Sabelo Skiti & Thanduxolo Jika & Sarah Smit -
Read more
Coronavirus

ANC still at odds over how to tackle leaders facing...

The ANC’s top six has been mandated to work closely with its integrity committee to tackle claims of corruption against senior party members
Paddy Harper & Thanduxolo Jika & Mail Guardian Correspondent -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now