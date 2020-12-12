Fuel boycott looms over Engen refinery fire

Residents of the south Durban basin plan to call a consumer boycott of Engen filling stations, involving local community organisations and the taxi industry, over the company’s “arrogant” response to the fire at its 66-year-old Wentworth refinery last week.

They want the government to permanently close the refinery — which has been shut since the blast and subsequent fire — arguing that it is a threat to the safety of the community on whose doorstep it was built.

Seven people were slightly injured in the fire last Friday, which took place just after 7am at the Tara Road refinery, which is located across the road from densely populated council flats in Wentworth.