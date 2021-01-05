Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

NYSE scraps plan to delist China telecom firms

Standard procedure: China's flag flies in front of the New York Stock Exchange before Alibaba's initial public offering.
Standard procedure: China's flag flies in front of the New York Stock Exchange before Alibaba's initial public offering.
0

The New York Stock Exchange abandoned plans to delist three state-owned Chinese telecom companies on Monday, reversing a decision that further dented already strained relations between the world’s two superpowers.

In a brief statement, the stock exchange said it “no longer intends to move forward with the delisting action” for China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom.

No detailed reason was given for the sudden reversal, which the exchange said came after “further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities”.

In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the initial US move to delist the three companies “reflected the arbitrariness, capriciousness and uncertainty of its rules and systems”.

“This will harm US national interests and its own image,” she added.


Shares in the three state-owned telecoms firms jumped on the news.

In Hong Kong trading of China Unicom, which at one point soared 11%, ended up at more than eight percent.

China Mobile climbed more than five percent and China Telecom added more than three percent.

Mainland Chinese shares reversed earlier losses, while the yuan rose around 0.7% against the dollar.

Jackson Wong, at Amber Hill Capital, said the move was “quite unexpected”.

“Some funds that had an obligation to unload these shares will now need to buy them back. Some investors are also starting to pricing in a scenario that the decision to halt delistings could be a start of a de-escalation” in China-US tensions, he added.

The reversal comes just four days after the NYSE said it was ending trading in the companies to comply with an order by the Trump administration barring investment in firms with ties to the Chinese military.

Donald Trump signed an executive order in November banning Americans from investing in Chinese companies deemed to be supplying or supporting the country’s military and security apparatus, earning a sharp rebuke from Beijing.

The order listed 31 companies it said China was using for the “increasing exploitation” of US investment capital to fund military and intelligence services, including the development and deployment of weapons of mass destruction.

It was one of a series of executive orders and regulatory actions that have targeted China’s economic and military expansion in recent months.

Trump’s order prohibits US companies and individuals from owning shares in any of the companies, which also include video surveillance firm Hikvision and China Railway Construction Corp.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said at the time the order would prevent Americans from unknowingly providing passive capital to Chinese companies — listed on exchanges around the world — that support the improvement of Beijing’s army and spy agencies.

Under his “America First” banner, Trump has portrayed China as the greatest threat to the United States and global democracy, pursued a trade war with it, harangued Chinese tech firms, and laid all the blame for the coronavirus pandemic at Beijing’s door.

China had criticised the moves to delist its companies and threatened countermeasures.

— Bloomberg News contributed to this story —

© Agence France-Presse

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Q&A Sessions: ‘I’ll never vote ANC again’ — Ndileka Mandela

Ndileka Mandela, the first grandchild of Nelson Mandela, talks about her passion for rural development and that Covid-19 corruption and state capture evidence means she won’t make her X next to the ANC.
nicolene de wee
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘Food is central to every occasion’

Award-winning chef and local legend Dorah Sitole, who spent years as the editor and food editor at True Love magazine, celebrates a culinary journey to savour through her latest book, 40 Years of Iconic Food
Nobhongo Gxolo

More top stories

Coronavirus

Government appeals Covid-19 lockdown tobacco ban ruling

A fresh legal wrangle and jostling at the courts over the ban could run for much of the life span of the pandemic itself
emma balfour
Africa

‘It is extreme’: Uganda tightens screws as vote looms

Tear gas, midnight arrests, threats and intimidation — the tactics employed every election cycle in Uganda are familiar to all who dare challenge President Yoweri Museveni's 35-year grip on power
Nick Perry
National

Escapees still at large amid negligence allegations at Tshwane prison

The escape of violent offenders has exposed a slew of alleged negligent deaths at Kgosi Mampuru prison
khaya koko
Coronavirus

This is how medical aid schemes will help to fund...

Medical aid schemes and businesses will help the government with the cost of acquiring enough vaccines for the South African population to achieve herd immunity
Tshegofatso Mathe
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.