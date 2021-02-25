Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

Tito’s budget tries to boost economic growth and arrest debt

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2021 budget is a balancing act between supporting the government’s economic recovery plan and arresting its debt. (Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2021 budget is a balancing act between supporting the government’s economic recovery plan and arresting its debt. Despite these efforts, data shows that the prospects of meaningful economic growth soon are “uncertain”. 

The treasury estimates that the economy contracted by 7.2% in 2020, but real economic growth for 2021 is projected at 3.3%. Based on this contraction and structural growth constraints, South Africa’s real gross domestic product GDP is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels before the latter part of 2023. 

“Given South Africa’s structural constraints, its recovery will be slower than many of its developing country peers. The weak labour market, financially distressed public corporations and fragile business and consumer confidence will contribute to domestic growth moderating to 2.2% in 2022 and 1.6% in 2023,” the treasury’s documents read. 

RELATED:

Dreams of Covid recovery dashed by rising unemployment

Growth would occur, but an uncertain supply of electricity and the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic are dark clouds hanging over the country’s prospects. 


The health department is giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to healthcare workers. Government support for the public health sector as well as households and businesses affected by the pandemic has increased its spending to a record 41.7% of GDP, compared with 29.6% seen in the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009. 

This expenditure has widened the budget deficit from 5.7% in 2019 and 2020 to an estimated 14% in 2021. 

The treasury said the spending was necessary to cushion the blow of the pandemic on citizens, but it will focus on repairing finances in the mid-term. 

After last year’s mid-term budget, Mboweni noted that government spending has failed to equate to economic growth. 

“Since 2008, real spending growth has averaged 4.1% annually, well above annual real GDP growth of 1.5%. Despite high levels of expenditure, supported by increased debt accumulation, growth has not recovered to pre-2008 levels,” the treasury’s documents said.

Furthermore, real GDP per person has been falling since 2013-14, which means the average South African is becoming poorer, despite high and rising fiscal deficits. 

Investments are now lower than at any time since 2005, when they were 12.5%. In 2019 investments stood at 5.4% of GDP.

The treasury predicts that the budget deficit will narrow from 7.5% of GDP in 2020-21 to 0.8% in 2023-24. And gross government debt will stabilise at 88.9% of GDP in 2025-26.

To achieve this, the treasury will reduce its non-interest expenditure by R264.9-billion, or 4.6% of GDP, over the medium-term expenditure framework period. Most of these cuts will come from the public sector wage bill.

Tax revenue estimates for 2020-21 are R213.2-billion below the 2020 budget estimate; at the time of the 2020 mid-term budget, this shortfall was projected at R312.8-billion. 

This gain was a result of improvements in personal and corporate income taxes, value-added tax, fuel levies and customs duties. 

But the Treasury said revenue growth is expected to slow over the medium term. No additional tax measures are included in this budget period, and tax increases proposed earlier will be withdrawn to support the battered economy. 

The treasury estimates that the consolidated budget deficit, which reaches 14% of GDP in 2020-21, will narrow to 6.3% by 2023-24.
But debt-service costs will rise from R232.9-billion in 2020-21 to R338.6-billion in 2023-24. “These costs, which were already the fastest-rising item of spending, now consume 19.2% of tax revenue,” the treasury said. 

Household consumption is expected to rebound in 2021-22, but investment is expected to decline for the third consecutive year as a result of persistent electricity interruptions, low investor confidence and low capital spending by public corporations.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Africa

The South African connection: How mercenaries aided Trump ally in...

The UN found that Trump ally Erik Prince violated the Libyan arms embargo. Here are the South Africans the report says helped him to do so
erika gibson
National

Q&A Sessions: African court ‘will be a tough job’ — Dumisa...

Lawyer, author and political activist Dumisa Ntsebeza talks to Nicolene de Wee about his appointment as judge of the African Court on Human and...
nicolene de wee

More top stories

Sport

Semenya confirms she’s taking testosterone battle to European Court of...

Caster Semenya’s latest legal challenge follows a series of setbacks that seemed to have ended her chances of competing in her preferred events
Luke Feltham
Business

Tito’s budget tries to boost economic growth and arrest debt

Government spending has reached a record 41.7% of GDP, and the budget deficit has widened from 5.7% in 2019 to an estimated 14%
Tshegofatso Mathe
Africa

Why a trickle-down approach to vaccine access is not a...

The world cannot afford ‘safe havens’ in which the virus can thrive and evolve and threaten us all
mimi alemayehou & donald kaberuka
National

Mboweni says no more Zondo funding as court extends commission’s...

The finance minister suggests money should be found from the cash-strapped justice department
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.