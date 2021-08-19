The nuclear option: Should it carry South Africa’s baseload?

More than two decades since Thyspunt in the Eastern Cape was identified as a possible site for a new nuclear plant, Eskom is still forging ahead with its long-held ambitions. Next week the National Nuclear Regulator will hold public hearings at Thyspunt, 22km from Jeffreys Bay, after Eskom applied for a nuclear site licence in 2019.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In