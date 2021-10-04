Sasol on ‘rollercoaster’ ride to a green future

Fleetwood Grobler describes his last 23 months as Sasol chief executive as “a rollercoaster”. One only has to look at the petrochemical giant’s share price — which plummeted even further from a 10-year low amid the 2020 oil price crash — to know that this is true.
When Grobler took office in late 2019, he was saddled with the challenge of squaring away the United States Lake Charles chemicals project. Prior to his tenure, Sasol shareholders had their holdings shrink by 90% as the company grappled with increasing debt levels while completing the project.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In