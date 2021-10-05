 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Business

Mboweni calls on business to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni. (Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

Reflecting on his tenure as finance minister, Tito Mboweni said on Monday that he feels like a war veteran after stepping down in August.

“The demands on the fiscus in South Africa, as is the case in many parts of the world, are immense, particularly in the context of high unemployment. We constantly have to balance the responsibilities to serve and protect the people in our countries … with a broader objective to grow the economy,” said Mboweni, who was delivering the seventh Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Annual Lecture on values-based leadership hosted by Rhodes University.

Demands were made on the budget and the result, Mboweni said, was more borrowing, leading to more debt “and getting the country more and more towards a debt crisis”.

To “get economy recovery going” it was important to improve educational outcomes throughout the system, particularly early childhood development, and implement youth employment interventions. 

He said skills constraints must be addressed by importing skills from abroad “to show that we have a capable and developmental state”.

“We do not need more planning or guesswork about what needs to be done. We know what needs to be done, we just need to get on with what we need to do,” said Mboweni stressing that state administration must be up to the task to drive economic renewal.

He called on business to adopt a just and sustainable economic system, pointing to the United Nations’ Global Compact that advocates sustainable and socially responsible policies.

“This global corporate stage means operating in ways which meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, yet, the general essence of the global business community remains the endless pursuit of profits before people”.

Stressing the importance of the 2021 UN climate change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in early November in Scotland, he said, ”Corporate citizens need to report on how they’re handling labour and employment principles. It is high time that the business community sees the work of social and ethics committees not as mere ticking box exercises and make them fundamental to their value system.”

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Sasol on ‘rollercoaster’ ride to a green future

M&G Premium

Fleetwood Grobler, the petrochemical giant’s chief executive, says the company is transitioning from coal to gas and eventually to hydrogen.
Sarah Smit
Environment

It’s time to clean up South Africa’s polluted air

M&G Premium

Families in areas of Mpumalanga have to choose between work and health, but new WHO air quality guidelines say the time to act is now
sheree bega

More top stories

Business

Mboweni calls on business to adopt sustainable and socially responsible...

‘We know what needs to be done, we just need to get on with what we need to do,’ said the former finance minister
Eunice Stoltz
Business

Sasria to get R3.9bn from treasury to cover July unrest...

Claims totalling more than R5.8-billion had already been paid out to businesses
anathi madubela
National

The usual contenders and some surprises on long list for...

M&G Premium

Embattled Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane met the criteria for nomination but are likely to be culled when a presidential advisory panel compiles a short list
emsie ferreira
National

Police forensic analyst guilty of elaborate half-million-rand-plus fraud

Aphiwe Qamungwane pretended to be a Zimbabwean mining salesperson in scheme that included identity theft and foreign exchange crimes
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×