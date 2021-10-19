 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Business

R1.5-billion in funding approved for riot-hit businesses

In the wake of the unrest — which tore through parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, costing businesses billions of rand — the government responded by establishing a R3.75-billion relief package.
0

The government had to hit the ground running to support businesses affected by July’s unrest. This is a lesson heeded by the agencies and institutions tasked with coming to the rescue of riot-hit firms, according to Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) chief executive TP Nchocho.

In the wake of the unrest — which tore through parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, costing businesses billions of rand — the government responded by establishing a R3.75-billion relief package.

The funding was allocated to the department of trade, industry and competition, the IDC and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF), which have been charged with distributing the money.

The package is available in the form of zero-interest loans, bridging finance and grants.

During a briefing on Tuesday, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel announced that together the IDC and the NEF have so far approved R1.5-billion in direct support, benefiting 320 business sites. 

Nchocho told the same briefing: “What we have learned across the world, where there have been situations of conflict or unrest, is that speed is of the essence in terms of getting help out to those who need it.”

According to Nchocho, about 20 IDC employees were seconded from their regular work to focus on the funding process. The funding assessment process was streamlined and the decision-making protocols were streamlined to allow the executive of the IDC “to move with speed”.

About 70% of the funding approved by the IDC has already been disbursed, Nchocho noted. “So it is a very cohesive operating system that we have created to effect this intervention,” he said.

Earlier in the briefing, Patel recounted the “enormous economic damage” that was wrought by the riots and looting. “The livelihoods of ordinary South Africans was deeply, deeply undermined. We had not only business owners staring ruin in the face, but many workers were left with premises that were burnt or looted,” he said.

“And in that context, we needed to move with some speed.”

NEF chief executive Philisiwe Mthethwa echoed these sentiments. The NEF was allocated R650-million for its relief efforts by the department of trade and industry. The Solidarity Fund contributed a further R150-million.

“We had to hit the ground running. We had to be agile so that we could then make sure that we bring all of these companies back into operation,” Mthethwa said.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

DA’s egregious sexual harassment case finally begins

M&G Premium

The party is accused of protecting a councillor, who’s also implicated in R1.2m graft
khaya koko
Environment

The ANC, DA and EFF ‘oblivious’ to climate crisis —...

M&G Premium

The Climate Justice Charter Movement has critiqued the manifestos of the main parties contesting the local government elections and found them ‘shallow’
sheree bega

More top stories

Business

R1.5-billion in funding approved for riot-hit businesses

Agencies emphasise that speed is crucial to rescuing firms affected by July’s unrest
Sarah Smit
Politics

DA’s egregious sexual harassment case finally begins

M&G Premium

The party is accused of protecting a councillor, who’s also implicated in R1.2m graft
khaya koko
Politics

Mkhwebane will not oppose Mabuyane’s application to interdict remedial action

In papers filed on Tuesday, Mkhwebane said that she would abide by the court’s decision in the matter.
Lizeka Tandwa
Environment

The ANC, DA and EFF ‘oblivious’ to climate crisis —...

M&G Premium

The Climate Justice Charter Movement has critiqued the manifestos of the main parties contesting the local government elections and found them ‘shallow’
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×