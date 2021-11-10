Eskom audit controls too poor to prove that irregular expenditure was capped at R11-billion

Eskom’s efforts to improve auditing controls to catch and prevent irregular expenditure remain woefully inadequate, the power utility’s auditors told parliament’s watchdog standing committee on public accounts on Wednesday.

Siyakhula Vilakazi, a partner at SNG Grant Thorton, said record-keeping at the parastatal was so weak that auditors could not reliably test compliance with tender rules or certify the internal finding that irregular expenditure had dropped to R11.7-billion in the past financial year as correct.