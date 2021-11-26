 Subscribe or Login

Business

‘Explosive’ jobs crisis imperils South Africa

UIF queues: Experts say if joblessness continues to climb past 34.4% of the work force, the economy risks becoming unviable. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Covid-19 descended on South Africa when the country was already reeling from a deepening jobs crisis. The pandemic’s economic assault pushed the unemployment rate to record levels into 2021, indicating that recovery would be hard-won.

If unemployment continues to climb, experts say South Africa’s economy risks becoming unviable as the country is thrust into a growth-killing cycle of political and social disorder — and most agree that not enough is being done to avert this.

Unlock this story – and all our journalism – for just R2/month*

Our actual Black Friday deal is on until Monday 29 November.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Subscribe now

*R250/quarter after your first three months.

An actual Black Friday deal

Subscribe for R2/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

‘Explosive’ jobs crisis imperils South Africa

M&G Premium

Experts’ strategies for fixing the unemployment crisis range from devaluing the rand to a universal income grant or accepting debt from loans
Sarah Smit
Environment

South Africa’s newest national park will be in an agricultural...

M&G Premium

People living on communal land and commercial farmers can incorporate their land into the new park and benefit from financial incentives
sheree bega
Environment

Shell’s Wild Coast exploration draws mounting public ire

M&G Premium

Shell SA chair surprised by the scale of opposition to its planned 3D seismic survey
sheree bega
Podcasts

PODCAST: How South Africa fits into the global economy

Michael Power chats to the M&G editor-in-chief and business journalists about South Africa and its place in the global economy.
mg listen
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×