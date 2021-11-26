‘Explosive’ jobs crisis imperils South Africa

Covid-19 descended on South Africa when the country was already reeling from a deepening jobs crisis. The pandemic’s economic assault pushed the unemployment rate to record levels into 2021, indicating that recovery would be hard-won.
If unemployment continues to climb, experts say South Africa’s economy risks becoming unviable as the country is thrust into a growth-killing cycle of political and social disorder — and most agree that not enough is being done to avert this.
Unlock this story – and all our journalism – for just R2/month*
Our actual Black Friday deal is on until Monday 29 November.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R250/quarter after your first three months.
Log In