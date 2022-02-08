Subscribe

The BIG debate: Would new social grants compromise economic growth?

A general view of senior citizens queuing for their monthly social grants outside Jabulani Mall on May 04, 2020 in Soweto, South Africa. (Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
With less than two weeks until Enoch Godongwana makes his maiden budget speech, no subject has generated more controversy among commentators than the basic income grant, calls for which the finance minister will eventually have to answer.

About two weeks ago the president’s economic advisory council entered the fray, although perhaps not on its own terms, when two briefing notes reportedly containing conflicting views on the grant were leaked to the media.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

M&G Premium

Economists against basic income support have warned that introducing it could hurt the GDP. Others point out that growth means little to the poor
Sport

The genius of Clive Barker

The only South African coach to win the Nations Cup is renowned for his man-management skills, but there was more to him than that. Those who played for him explain what made him great
conrad abrahams
Health

Smoke and mirrors: The hazy world of the proposed vaping...

This is the first in a series of analyses about the fight for the nations’ lungs. Here, we take a look at the tobacco control players in South Africa
Joan Van Dyk
Opinion

Agricultural input costs remain elevated, squeezing farmers’ profits

Supply constraints in fertiliser-producing countries, coupled with rising shipping, oil and gas costs has pushed up the price of imported commodities such as fertiliser, herbicide and insecticide prices
Wandile Sihlobo
