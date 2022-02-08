The BIG debate: Would new social grants compromise economic growth?

With less than two weeks until Enoch Godongwana makes his maiden budget speech, no subject has generated more controversy among commentators than the basic income grant, calls for which the finance minister will eventually have to answer.
About two weeks ago the president’s economic advisory council entered the fray, although perhaps not on its own terms, when two briefing notes reportedly containing conflicting views on the grant were leaked to the media.
