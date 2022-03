Eskom announced that it would reduce load-shedding to stage three from 9pm on Thursday until 5am the following day. Thereafter load-shedding will be reduced to stage two until 5am on Monday.

The power utility said there had been some recovery in its generation capacity over the past 24 hours. This comes after Eskom implemented stage four load-shedding on Wednesday citing failures of generation units.

Anathi Madubela is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian.