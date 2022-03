Exxaro Resources is basking in the increase in demand for its coal from European countries since the banning of oil and gas imports from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Last year, Exxaro’s coal exports to Europe decreased 37% to 7.6-million tonnes, mainly because of the poorly maintained and vandalised Transnet export line to Richards Bay as well as the declining demand for coal-fired power from Europe over the past 10 years.