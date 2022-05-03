Subscribe

Business

Eskom implements stage two load shedding

The power tility expects to return units to service over the next few days
0

Eskom said on Tuesday it would have to implement stage two load shedding from 5pm to 5am next Monday because of generation capacity shortage.

Eskom said this was caused by delays in returning generators to service, as well as nine generators breaking down. 

“Since yesterday, a generation unit each at Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg, Arnot as well as two units each at Hendrina and Matla power stations suffered breakdowns. Further, delays in returning generators to service at Arnot, Kendal and three units at Tutuka power stations have added to the capacity constraints,” the utility said, adding that it expected to return as many of these units to service as possible over the next few days.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Stella Mapenzauswa

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Eskom implements stage two load shedding

The power tility expects to return units to service over the next few days
Stella Mapenzauswa
National

Lamola says government noting Zondo’s advice on permanent anti-graft body

The minister said it was not true that the Investigating Directorate had been “slumbering”
emsie ferreira
Business

Petrol price to decrease slightly from Wednesday

But the wholesale price of diesel and illuminating paraffin will go up
anathi madubela
Sport

Chad le Clos’ deep waters of depression

The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally.
Karien Jonckheere
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×