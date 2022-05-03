Eskom implements stage two load shedding

Eskom said on Tuesday it would have to implement stage two load shedding from 5pm to 5am next Monday because of generation capacity shortage.

Eskom said this was caused by delays in returning generators to service, as well as nine generators breaking down.

“Since yesterday, a generation unit each at Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg, Arnot as well as two units each at Hendrina and Matla power stations suffered breakdowns. Further, delays in returning generators to service at Arnot, Kendal and three units at Tutuka power stations have added to the capacity constraints,” the utility said, adding that it expected to return as many of these units to service as possible over the next few days.