Four buses filled with delegates travelled to see Anglo American’s latest technology at one of its more advanced platinum operations in its portfolio of South African assets after investors the world over had urged miners to get out of the country following the Marikana tragedy that took place 10 years ago.
Mining indaba: Ten years after Marikana massacre, Anglo American step into ‘delicate’ wage negotiations
