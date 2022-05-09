Subscribe

Business

Mining indaba: Ten years after Marikana massacre, Anglo American step into ‘delicate’ wage negotiations

Platinum, new innovation, wage talks and Ramaphosa. A lot is happening in the mining world.
0

Four buses filled with delegates travelled to see Anglo American’s latest technology at one of its more advanced platinum operations in its portfolio of South African assets after investors the world over had urged miners to get out of the country following the Marikana tragedy that took place 10 years ago.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Mining indaba: Ten years after Marikana massacre, Anglo American step...

M&G Premium

Platinum, new innovation, wage talks and Ramaphosa. A lot is happening in the mining world
anathi madubela
Politics

ANC Eastern Cape conference results might prove concerning for Ramaphosa...

Although some believe this is a high stakes game between Zweli Mkhize and the Cyril Ramaphosa faction, many overlook treasurer general Paul Mashatile, who may be the biggest winner as the national leader who fought for Babalo Madikizela to be the provincial chair
Lizeka Tandwa
Business

Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices

Nigerian airlines are to suspend all flights from Monday over rising jet fuel prices, an umbrella organisation of operators said on Saturday.
Afp
Health

‘I thought it’s just what fathers do’: How sex education...

Thousands of children are abused by someone close to them but are unable to report it, because they’re either too scared or don’t realise they’re being abused. Here’s how training teachers to provide proper sex education can help them
aisha abdool karim
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×