Subscribe

Business

Reserve Bank hikes repo rate for fourth consecutive time amid inflation concerns

Governor of South Africa' Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago says Economic and financial conditions are expected to remain more volatile for the foreseeable future. (ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
0

The South African Reserve Bank’s (Sarb) monetary policy committee hiked interest rates by 50 basis points  to 4.75% on Thursday, the fourth consecutive increase at its once-every-two months meetings.

Announcing the decision, Lesetja Kganyago, the bank’s governor said in the near-term, headline inflation had increased well above the mid-point of the Sarb’s 3-6% target band, and was forecast to breach the target range in the second quarter.

“Against this backdrop, the MPC decided to increase the repurchase rate by 50 basis

points to 4.75% per year, with effect from the 20 of May 2022,” he said in his speech, a copy of which was posted on the central bank’s website.

“Economic and financial conditions are expected to remain more volatile for the foreseeable future. In this uncertain environment, policy decisions will continue to be data dependent and sensitive to the balance of risks to the outlook. The MPC will seek to look through temporary price shocks and focus on potential second round effects and the risks of de-anchoring inflation expectations.”

Four members of the committee preferred the 50 basis point rise, while one wanted  a more moderate 25 basis point increase.

Going into this weeks’s monetary policy meeting, economic analysts expected the central bank to increase the pace of its interest rate hiking cycle. The  rate hike comes a day after Statistics South Africa said annual consumer inflation remained at 5.9% in April, unchanged from March.

The last time that headline inflation was above the target range was in 2017, when the CPI was 6.1% in March of that year.

South Africa is not the only nation grappling with rising inflation in the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine has added to price pressures, with oil shocks and disruption in the supply chain of key products such as wheat. 

Another threat in international markets that has emerged is a Covid-19 lockdown in China. Shanghai was put under lockdown in March, after the financial hub faced an upsurge in infections.

Anathi Madubela is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the M&G.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Reserve Bank hikes repo rate for fourth consecutive time amid...

Economic and financial conditions are expected to remain more volatile for the foreseeable future, says central bank
anathi madubela
Opinion

The urine affair: race reflections through the Stellenbosch incident

Furthermore, each time a black person speaks openly about race it is mistaken for a confrontation. Perhaps black people themselves are not socialised to be confrontational towards whites.
Zwe Nxumalo
Sport

The inexplicable hope and anguish of supporting The Arsenal

The line between excruciating disappointment and exquisite pleasure can be very thin on the football pitch
Richard Calland
Opinion

Andile Zulu: The black elite will continue to fail us

The idea of race and the tenacity of racial inequality are deployed by elites to divert attention from their criminality and to silence critical dissidence
Andile Zulu
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×