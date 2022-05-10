Subscribe

Business

Commodity prices buoy South Africa amid China’s slow growth blow

QINGDAO, CHINA - MAY 09: Aerial view of shipping containers sitting stacked at Asia's first fully automated container terminal of Qingdao Port on May 9, 2022 in Qingdao, Shandong Province of China. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/VCG via Getty Images)
0

The world’s economy was dealt a heavy blow by Russia’s assault on Ukraine. The war prompted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cut its global growth expectations, while inflation began to heat up well beyond what some central bankers are willing to endure.

Meanwhile, another threat to the global economy is also raising eyebrows: China’s growth, which has been put on the line by its government’s uncompromising approach to containing Covid-19

South Africa’s economic fate is closely tied to China, which imports the highest percentage of the goods produced by Africa’s southernmost country. But still-elevated commodity prices could keep South Africa from being pulled down by China’s slowed growth.

Shanghai was put under lockdown in March, after the financial hub faced an upsurge in Covid-19 infections. Shanghai is the largest single Chinese city to be locked down since the outbreak of the pandemic. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Commodity prices buoy South Africa amid China’s slow growth blow

M&G Premium

South Africa’s fate is tied to China’s, but war-related disruptions in the global energy market keep exports going
Sarah Smit
Business

Ramaphosa: Government working to cut red tape for registration of...

Even as South Africa grapples with rolling blackouts, the president says there has been progress made in electricity generation by mining and other sectors
anathi madubela
Environment

Government presses urgency on climate change

M&G PREMIUM

Catastrophic KZN floods show how the impacts of climate change are being felt in South Africa
sheree bega
Sport

Boucher, Smith fiascos symptomatic of sordid legacy at Cricket South...

Because of what history has bestowed on the board it will take a long time to restore trust and credibility
Richard Calland
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×