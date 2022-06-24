Subscribe

Business

Expand the public service, especially in healthcare and education

Shortage: Numbers of state healthcare (above) and education workers have not kept up with population growth since 1994, nor have there been enough efforts to rectify apartheid inequalities. Photo: Marco Longari/AFP
0

After 28 years of neoliberal restructuring of the apartheid state and the decimation of its capacity through austerity, state capture, corruption and the appointment of incompetent people, the time has come for a broader discussion about the need to significantly expand the size of the state to deliver universal public services, including free and quality education and healthcare. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Duma Gqubule
Duma Gqubule is a financial journalist, analyst, researcher and adviser on issues of economic development and transformation

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

If the state won’t deal with civil war criminals, then...

Liberia decided not to prosecute anyone for crimes committed during its first and second civil wars. Now, one organisation is documenting and aiding prosecution outside the country
dounard bondo the continent
Friday

Home Suite Hotel: A hidden gem in Sea Point

Founded by the man behind LIFT Airlines, Gidon Novick, Home Suite Hotel knows a thing or two about curating a fresh experience on an old concept.
kimberley schoeman
Friday

Latest design and foodie trends at Durban Home Garden Show

The event celebrates 40 years of the city’s design scene. The 2022 edition brings together fashion folk, beer culture, architecture and greenery, while giving visitors their cultural fix
kimberleys
Business

Expand the public service, especially in healthcare and education

M&G Premium

The state has to employ another one million people to match international standards
duma gqubule
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×