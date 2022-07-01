Workers didn’t cause Eskom crisis

COMMENT
Whenever there is a crisis in South Africa, the first thing lazy members of the middle class commentariat do is to blame workers for having caused it. They also like to turn everything — the July 2021 riots, for example — into a national security issue. As Eskom’s incompetent and clueless board and executive committee — none of these 18 people have a background in power generation — plunged the country into stage six load-shedding this week, the first thing they did was to blame the workers for having caused the crisis.