Subscribe

Business

Petrol to cost a record high R27.74 a litre from Wednesday

Petrol attendants are set to strike.
The steep increase is despite the treasury’s decision extend the reduction in the general fuel levy by 75 cents a litre
0

The price of 95-octane unleaded petrol is set to rise by R2.57 a litre on Wednesday, while 93-octane unleaded petrol will go up by R2.37 a litre, the mineral resources and energy department announced on Monday.

The July price increase will push the price of 95-octane petrol to a record high of R27.74 a litre, from R24.17 a litre last month, and that of 93-grade to R26.31 a litre from R23.94.

The wholesale price of diesel will rise by R2.31 a litre for the 0.05% sulphur grade and by R2.30 for 0.005% sulphur, while illuminating paraffin will cost R1.66 more in wholesale trade. Millions of poor South African households still rely on paraffin for cooking and lighting.

The department said fuel prices for July had been pushed up by higher oil prices, with the average price for Brent crude oil rising from $115 a barrel to $115.77 over the past month. This was largely because of increasing demand as China lifted its Covid-19 restrictions. In addition, the European Union had reached an agreement to partially ban importing crude oil and petroleum products from Russia by the end of the year. 

Wednesday’s increase factors in the decision by the treasury to extend the reduction in the general fuel levy by 75 cents a litre. The petrol levy was cut by R1.50 a litre for April and May and the reprieve was extended to June.

For July, however, the government has committed to cutting the levy by only 75 cents and the respite is set to be withdrawn from 3 August. 

The extension of the general fuel levy reduction has cost the treasury an estimated R4.5-billion in revenue. 

The department had previously said it would, from 1 June, remove the demand side management levy of 10 cents a litre for 95-octane unleaded petrol in inland areas to further shield consumers from the fuel price shock.

Anathi Madubela is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the M&G.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Petrol to cost a record high R27.74 a litre from...

The steep increase is despite the treasury’s decision extend the reduction in the general fuel levy by 75 cents a litre
anathi madubela
Opinion

Serial entrepreneur shares hard truths about what it takes to...

'Adapting, being open, having grit and being flexible; this is the way of the future,’ says Vishal Tilak, a judge at the recent SA Innovation League Awards'
jane usher
Opinion

Back in the closet: LGBTQIA+ individuals excluded from the 2022...

It is of great concern that the census still does not include questions relating to sexual orientation and excludes transgender, intersex and non-binary persons
muyenga mugerwa sekawabe & viwe tafeni
Business

Global energy crisis forces an ‘undignified transition’

M&G Premium

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted some to make an about-turn on coal but their scramble has not sealed the fate of renewables
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×