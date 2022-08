South Africa might have finally taken a positive turn in its prospects for new investments, which have been on the decline for about the past decade, recent data has shown.

The data, compiled by Nedbank, forecasts that fixed investments will expand by 3.5% in 2022, better than the 0.2% recorded last year. Nedbank’s economists — although cautious, considering significant downside risks — expect a gradual improvement in fixed investments over the next five years.