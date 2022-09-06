Subscribe

Eskom to effect rolling blackouts from today until Saturday

Power utility has 4 588MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 142MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns
Eskom said on Tuesday it would implement load-shedding from 4pm to 10pm and thereafter from 5am until 10pm daily until Saturday. This was due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service.

“The breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delays in returning a unit to service at the Hendrina Power Station, have exacerbated the capacity constraints,” the beleaguered utility said.

“On Saturday morning … unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station tripped from full power during the routine testing of the control rod system. The process to return the unit to service is under way,” it announced.

Eskom said it had 4 588MG available on planned maintenance, while another 16 142MW of capacity would be unavailable due to breakdowns.

Mg Reporter
Guest Author

×