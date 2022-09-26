How to claim for load-shedding damage

The ombudsman for short-term insurance said there had been an increase in complaints about rejected claims related to load-shedding. The reasons for the rejections varied from lapsed policies to certain conditions not being met by the insured.

Mthokozisi Maphumulo, a senior associate at Adams & Adams, has shared how claimants can be successful in claiming for insured items in relation to load-shedding.

These include, but are not limited to, home and house contents such as appliances — fridge, stove, television set, kettle, geyser — and furniture, paintings and musical instruments.

The first step in making sure the claim is rejection-proof is to ensure that the policy is updated at all times.