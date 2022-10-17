Subscribe

Business

Transnet, majority union come to agreement on wage hike

Earlier in May
After just over a week of striking, the United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) has signed a three-year wage deal with Transnet. (Karel Prinsloo/Bloomberg)
0

After just over a week of striking, the United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) has signed a three-year wage deal with Transnet.

Untu — which represents 53.9% of the Transnet workforce and is the majority union at the state logistics company — went on strike on 6 October following an impasse in wage talks. A few days later, Untu workers were joined by the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), which has not yet struck a deal with Transnet.

According to a statement issued by Transnet, Untu’s industrial action will end with immediate effect after the union’s members accepted a 6% wage increase in the first year. Untu workers will get a 5.5% increase in the second year and another 6% increase in the third.

Transnet initially offered a 1.5% hike but labour was unwilling to budge from its bold demand for a wage increase of between 12% and 13.5%.

The wage deal accepted by Untu is below what inflation is expected to average in 2022 — about 6.6%. The future increases are, however, above inflation expectations. This will put pressure on the South African Reserve Bank, which aims to keep inflation expectations anchored at 4.5%.

Transnet said its priorities were the immediate clearing of backlogs across its port and rail system, prioritising urgent and time-sensitive cargo and implementing recovery plans, along with industry and its customers.

A number of commentators have warned that protracted industrial action at the state-owned entity would further dent South Africa’s economy.

Satawu deputy general secretary Anele Kiet said the union and Transnet had not yet reached an agreement. Satawu would remain on strike until it received a mandate from its members to accept an offer by Transnet, he said.

“It is unfortunate that members of Untu mandated their union to sign the agreement. Where we are standing, as Satawu, our members are rejecting the offer and, therefore, we will remain on the picketing line.”

Kiet said Satawu was disappointed that Untu had accepted Transnet’s offer, saying members of his union had thought labour was speaking with one voice on the matter.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Transnet, majority union come to agreement on wage hike

The United Transport & Allied Trade Union has accepted a three-year settlement and will end its industrial action with immediate effect
Sarah Smit
National

Downer says Zuma has been tripped up by his Stalingrad...

The former president’s 11th-hour bid to appeal to the apex court on his standing as a prosecutor was not properly filed, hence the arms deal trial should resume
emsie ferreira
Opinion

African political history shows the perils of institutionalised xenophobia

After 29 years of neoliberal failure in South Africa, foreigners are a convenient scapegoat for an elite that has failed to redistribute wealth
thomas lesaffre
Business

Q&A: Takealot boss welcomes the arrival of Amazon

M&G PREMIUM

Mamongae Mahlare, group chief executive of Takealot, says the company is not intimidating sellers, which have increased from 120 in 2016 to more than 8 000
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×