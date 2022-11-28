Wake-up call for SA vehicle sector

South Africa needs to adopt electric vehicles more aggressively — not just to protect the environment but also for the survival of the automotive sector. However, the government has been slow to put in place policies to make this happen.

The country risks being left behind by the global economy if it doesn’t make the shift, according to the head of Audi South Africa Sascha Sauer.

“A lot of jobs are at risk and a major contribution to the GDP and tax payments is at risk … All industry players, including the government authorities, need to make that major transition and make that transformation a success,” Sauer told the Mail & Guardian.

He said the government had dragged its feet in putting in place, policies that would fast track the move to electric vehicles (EVs).