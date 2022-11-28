Subscribe

Business

Wake-up call for SA vehicle sector

South Africa needs to adopt electric vehicles more aggressively — not just to protect the environment but also for the survival of the automotive sector. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

South Africa needs to adopt electric vehicles more aggressively — not just to protect the environment but also for the survival of the automotive sector. However, the government has been slow to put in place policies to make this happen.

The country risks being left behind by the global economy if it doesn’t make the shift, according to the head of Audi South Africa Sascha Sauer.

“A lot of jobs are at risk and a major contribution to the GDP and tax payments is at risk … All industry players, including the government authorities, need to make that major transition and make that transformation a success,” Sauer told the Mail & Guardian.

He said the government had dragged its feet in putting in place, policies that would fast track the move to electric vehicles (EVs). 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?


Take 90% off your first month, or 50% off a year’s subscription to the Mail & Guardian, and get
access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, and a digital copy of the printed
paper each week.
Our Black Friday deal is on from 24 November to 27 November 2022.

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Freedom writer, freedom fighter

Juby Mayet did something no ‘Malay girl had ever done’ in reporting for a ‘naytiff paper’. Her memoir tells her story
lumumba mthembu
Top Six

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

China security forces detained people Monday at the scene of a rare demonstration
matthew walsh & Jing Xuan Teng
Business

Wake-up call for SA vehicle sector

M&G Premium

Exports could suffer as the country fails to get into gear on producing electric vehicles
anathi madubela
Friday

The focus is simply on the food

Fermier restaurant in Pretoria makes use of the finest fresh ingredients, sustainably sourced
bongeka gumede
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×