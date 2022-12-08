Subscribe

Debt counselling inquiries jump by 30%

Little by little: Though there are costs involved, by consolidating debt and extending the repayment period, debt counsellors can reduce what you pay and help to dig you out of debt. (Fanatic Studio/Science)
There has been a more than 30% increase in debt counselling inquiries compared to the same period a year ago, indicating the financial stress consumers are experiencing.

This is according to DebtBusters’ Q3 2022 Debt Index

More than 1 400 debt review companies in South Africa are registered with the National Credit Regulator. 

Petrol prices hiked by 59 cents a litre for December on Tuesday, adding to the rise in prices of food and energy costs have led to the runaway cost of living, while salaries remain muted in a slumping economy. 

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

