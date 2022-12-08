Debt counselling inquiries jump by 30%

There has been a more than 30% increase in debt counselling inquiries compared to the same period a year ago, indicating the financial stress consumers are experiencing.

This is according to DebtBusters’ Q3 2022 Debt Index.

More than 1 400 debt review companies in South Africa are registered with the National Credit Regulator.

Petrol prices hiked by 59 cents a litre for December on Tuesday, adding to the rise in prices of food and energy costs have led to the runaway cost of living, while salaries remain muted in a slumping economy.