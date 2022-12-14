Subscribe

Mixed reactions as hunt for Andre de Ruyter’s replacement begins

With Andre de Ruyter leaving the embattled power utility the hunt is on to find the 13th head of Eskom in as many years. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
0

With Andre de Ruyter leaving the embattled power utility the hunt is on to find the 13th head of Eskom in as many years

Eskom on Wednesday confirmed De Ruyter’s departure, adding that he had agreed to stay for an additional period beyond the stipulated “30 days notice to ensure continuity while we urgently embark on search for his successor”.

“His last day at Eskom will be 31 March 2023,” Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana said in a statement.

In remarks contained in the same statement, De Ruyter said it had been “an honour and privilege to serve Eskom and South Africa. I wish all the hardworking people of Eskom well.”

The Eskom board said there was no plan for Makwana to become interim chief executive, saying that a comprehensive search would be done to find a suitably qualified candidate.

