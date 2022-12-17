Restructure Reserve Bank ownership, but do so cautiously, says ANC

The ANC has reiterated its view that the South African Reserve Bank’s mandate and ownership structure should be changed.

This and other proposals are outlined in the ANC organisational report, which was tabled on the second day of the party’s 55th elective conference. The nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, and the call for “flexible monetary policy”, was among the policy resolutions taken at the party’s previous conference five years ago,

But the 2022 organisational report implies a more cautious approach considering the cost associated with buying out existing shareholders.