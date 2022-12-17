Subscribe

Business

Restructure Reserve Bank ownership, but do so cautiously, says ANC

The ANC has reiterated its view that the South African Reserve Bank’s mandate and ownership structure should be changed. (Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)
0

The ANC has reiterated its view that the South African Reserve Bank’s mandate and ownership structure should be changed. 

This and other proposals are outlined in the ANC organisational report, which was tabled on the second day of the party’s 55th elective conference. The nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, and the call for “flexible monetary policy”, was among the policy resolutions taken at the party’s previous conference five years ago, 

But the 2022 organisational report implies a more cautious approach considering the cost associated with buying out existing shareholders.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Restructure Reserve Bank ownership, but do so cautiously, says ANC

M&G PREMIUM

The ruling party has repeated its proposal to nationalise the central bank’s ownership and mandate, but says it must be done in a way that is conscious of costs
Sarah Smit
Business

Struggling street vendors line up outside ANC conference, looking to...

M&G PREMIUM

Some of the vendors came from as far as Durban, hoping to pick up some rands from conference delegates
anathi madubela
Motoring

Gifts for petrolheads – and other people

We’ve put together the perfect gifts for everyone on your list this year – even yourself
papi mabele
Opinion

There’ll be a generational shift in ANC’s leadership, but will...

Cyril Ramaphosa’s older rivals have been rejected and strong top six contenders include younger people like Mdumiseni Ntuli
Mcebisi Ndletyana
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×