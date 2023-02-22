Business WATCH LIVE | Enoch Godongwana delivers Budget Speech Mg Reporter 22 Feb 2023 Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. (Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the 2023 Budget Speech to the National Assembly in the Cape Town City Hall Mg ReporterGuest Author More onbudget-4budget23openaccess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Related stories READ IN FULL | Enoch Godongwana’s 2023 budget speech Godongwana gives SAA another billion rand Energy crisis triggers R13 billion tax relief Eskom bailout delays government’s efforts to stabilise debt Eskom to get a R254 billion lifeline Kiernan was here WELCOME TO YOUR M&G Advertising Latest stories Business READ IN FULL | Enoch Godongwana’s 2023 budget speech The finance minister delivered his speech at Cape Town City Hall Staff Reporter Business Godongwana gives SAA another billion rand The money will go towards clearing the airline’s historic debt and may not be the last downpayment emsie ferreira Business Energy crisis triggers R13 billion tax relief The majority of the relief comes in the form of incentives given to businesses and households investing in alternative energy Sarah Smit National Eskom bailout delays government’s efforts to stabilise debt However, the treasury still expects the country to achieve a main budget surplus from this year onwards Sarah Smit Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…