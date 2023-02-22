Subscribe

WATCH LIVE | Enoch Godongwana delivers Budget Speech

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. (Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the 2023 Budget Speech to the National Assembly in the Cape Town City Hall

Business

READ IN FULL | Enoch Godongwana’s 2023 budget speech

The finance minister delivered his speech at Cape Town City Hall
Staff Reporter
Business

Godongwana gives SAA another billion rand

The money will go towards clearing the airline’s historic debt and may not be the last downpayment
emsie ferreira
Business

Energy crisis triggers R13 billion tax relief

The majority of the relief comes in the form of incentives given to businesses and households investing in alternative energy
Sarah Smit
National

Eskom bailout delays government’s efforts to stabilise debt

However, the treasury still expects the country to achieve a main budget surplus from this year onwards
Sarah Smit
