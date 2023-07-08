Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Business
/ 8 Jul 2023

Luxuries sacrificed as consumers shift to energy alternatives

By
Installing solar panels on a residential building
Shedding Eskom: To escape the inconvenience of blackouts, upper- and middle-income households are increasingly shifting to alternative sources of power such as solar panels and generators. Photo: Gallo Images

Investing in alternative energy results in the middle class cutting out luxuries to pay off debt

Thank you for supporting the Mail & Guardian

This article is available only to subscribers

Subscribe

Join the M&G Community

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.

By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.

Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:

  • M&G community membership
  • access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
  • a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
  • invites to subscriber only events
  • the opportunity to test new online features, first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,