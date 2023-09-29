Austerity, the NDP’s grim reaper

The South African government is stumbling in its mission to address its historical legacy of inequality.
Ten years after its adoption, the government has failed to achieve the targets set out in the National Development Plan. Looming spending cuts will render the NDP even more futile
Thank you for supporting
This article is for registered members and subscribers.
Please register your FREE account now.
Articles with a gold lock are subscriber exclusive content.
Register
For your free account
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.
Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks:
- registration to the M&G newsletters
- notifications so you never miss a beat
- helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online
Register
Subscribe
Join the M&G Community
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.
Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:
- M&G community membership
- access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
- a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
- invites to subscriber only events
- the opportunity to test new online features, first
Subscribe
Tags: Alternative Information & Development Centre
, Bureau For Economic Research
, Cyril Ramaphosa
, Dominic Brown
, Duma Gqubule
, Enoch Godongwana
, Financial fallout
, fiscal consolidation
, Global Financial Crisis
, Hugo Pienaar
, Michael Sachs
, National Development Plan
, National Planning Commission
, Pali Lehohla
, Public Economy Projects
, Social Policy Initiative
, Trevor Manuel