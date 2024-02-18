SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 25: Unemployed men wait on a street corner for part time work in central Johannesburg. (Photo by Naashon Zalk/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The Fiscal Cliff: Shallow state purse deepens jobs crisis
In this instalment of The Fiscal Cliff – a Mail & Guardian series on how South Africa’s budget has been shaped – Sarah Smit considers the intimate link between the country’s ultra-high unemployment rate and austerity
