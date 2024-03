After delivering a solid set of results this week, Nedbank chief financial officer Mike Davis has insisted that impending interest rate cuts won’t flatten the group’s performance this year. (Nadine Hutton/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This content is restricted to subscribers only.

Join the M&G Community

Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber-only events

- the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber?

Login here.

Shored up by higher borrowing costs, South Africa’s banking sector seems to have to weather the 2023 economic storm