Going nuts: The aflatoxins causing the fuss are produced by fungi in the soil. They are unlikely to have an adverse effect unless consumed in large amounts over time.

This content is restricted to subscribers only.

Join the M&G Community

Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber-only events

- the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber?

Login here.

The peanut butter toxin hazard is far from over as the consumer commission announces that nine local suppliers have recalled their products