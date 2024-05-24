Business / 24 May 2024 Reserve Bank likely to keep interest rates unchanged next week By Aarti Bhana FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: article, Business, Economic Growth, Economics, GDP, Inflation, interest rate, recommended one, reg-only, South Africa, South African Reserve Bank